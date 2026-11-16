2026 vote will impact potential ballot issue to ban big data centers in Ohio

Ohio voters approved restrictions or bans on data centers in 21 local ballot issues in this month’s election. That’s potentially good news for a group hoping to ask voters to ban large data centers next year. But this year’s record turnout also has created a new challenge for them.

The group Conserve Ohio says volunteers have been gathering signatures since April, aiming to put a constitutional amendment to ban data centers with monthly demands of over 25 megawatts on the ballot next year.

"I don't want to estimate more than what I feel comfortable saying, so I think we're probably sitting around 150,000," said Austin Baurichter, one of the organizers behind Conserve Ohio, in an interview for "The State of Ohio". "I think we're going to do one more turn-in push, either over the holidays or shortly after. And so hopefully we'll have a more honed-in number at that point."

Baurichter said the group is also watching to see what happens with data centers after the inauguration of Democratic Gov.-elect Amy Acton, whose campaign included a conditional moratorium on new construction of data centers. Baurichter said Conserve Ohio's position from the beginning has been simple.

“We have said that as our threshold floor would be a 12-month, no-holds barred full moratorium, you know what I mean? Like, a legitimate pause," Baurichter said. "I know that incoming Gov. Acton has said 'conditional'. In my opinion, that's political doublespeak, because you're saying a conditional moratorium—you're saying Ohio's still open for business."

Baurichter said Conserve Ohio worked with those behind the 10 charter amendments that were among the 21 ballot issues on data centers this month. He said group members have also talked to state lawmakers and local officials about data centers. But he admits that as far as he's concerned, there's not much movement on the issue.

"For me, I do not want one single shovel full of dirt moved ever again in the world for a data center," Bauricher said. "I will gladly relinquish whatever percentage of my connection to the internet is needed so that I can drink water, so that my neighbors can have something better, so that we all can have a future where things don't seem so frickin' miserable all the time."

The number of valid signatures Conserve Ohio will need to qualify for the ballot will go up, since voter turnout for this election was the highest it’s been since 1990. Constitutional amendments require valid signatures that add up to 10% of the votes cast in the most recent race for governor. Since 2023, that number has been 413,387. But with turnout this time at nearly 4.6 million, the new threshold of valid signatures needed will likely be above 459,000.