Efforts to push for a vote on child marriage ban escalate in Ohio Senate

There’s ongoing pressure for Ohio Senators to vote on a bill that would end marriages involving anyone under 18. Supporters of the legislation say they think Senate Bill 341 would pass that chamber. But President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) hasn’t allowed it to go up for a vote.

“I would vote yes. But I also have to make sure we have the support,” McColley said.

McColley said he was going to talk to members of his Republican caucus about the bill.

Backers say most senators support it

Supporters of the legislation said they believe there’s enough support among members of the Senate to pass the bill and add it should have been up for a vote months ago.

“Ohio Senators, why are you giving a giant middle finger to girls across the state?” asked Fraidy Reese, who was forced into a forced child marriage at 15 years old and who subsequently suffered years of sexual and physical abuse. As Executive Director of the group Unchained at Last, Reese said action needs to be taken immediately to protect young children from abuse and trafficking.

Stephanie Lowery was pregnant when she married at 16. Then, at 17 years old, she was abused by her then-husband, and she said she couldn’t get the legal help she needed.

“Marriage technically emancipated me, but it didn’t give me adult rights. It simply meant that my mother was legally freed from providing housing or support, leaving me completely dependent on my adult husband for survival. Because my child marriage became abusive at 17, I found myself homeless with a 9-month-old baby, unable to get housing or even file for divorce, until I turned 18," Lowery said. "Allowing a child to take on adult liabilities without adult rights isn’t freedom. It’s a trap.”

Democrats want action during lame duck session

The leader of Democrats in the Ohio Senate, Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), said the bill would pass if brought up for a vote.

“I believe if we brought it forward, it would. And I'm hoping it's one of the things that we're definitely advocating for,” Antonio said.

Sen. Bill Blessing (R-Colerain Twp.), a joint sponsor of the bill, agreed.

“It’s a simple bill. We’ve spent way too much time on this and it should be done in Lame Duck.”

The bill's other joint sponsor Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) said it’s so simple that he’s ready to offer this bill as an amendment to every bill lawmakers consider during lame duck. “And if my colleagues keep tabling it, the people of Ohio are going to see that they have no problem with underage kids getting married.”

Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington), the sponsor of a companion bill in the House, said it is a mystery as to why it’s not passing there.

“We can’t even get a sponsor testimony. It’s a bipartisan bill,” Russo said.

Russo said no one has told her why they would be opposed to it.

Eighteen other states have already passed a similar law.