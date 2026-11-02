More than 130 Ohio public school districts are asking voters for dollars Tuesday

There will be 133 local school levies on the ballot in Ohio Tuesday. The leader of a group that represents school boards throughout Ohio says it's been difficult for school districts on the ballot because of uncertainty with local property taxes.



Ohio School Boards Association CEO Tom Hosler said schools on the ballot are dealing with uncertainty as they face rising costs, state funding that has lagged inflation, and growing concerns about property taxes. With questions about funding that could come about from property tax changes, Hosler said it’s been a challenge for districts to figure out what they can or cannot do if levies don’t pass.

“In those communities, I can tell you those are high-stakes conversations," Hosler said.

Hosler said the school boards had to decide earlier this year how much they'd need this fall. And he said it wasn't easy given the property tax changes that have been under consideration.

“There was a lot of uncertainty, like we have to decide today if we are going to go on the ballot in November, but the legislature might pass a bill that could definitely impact how much money we are actually going to raise," said Hosler. "That’s really a scary proposition for school boards to be in.”

A group that wants to put a property tax abolition on the ballot had considered doing that this November but didn't come up with the signatures needed to do that. However, the leader of the organization Ax the Tax, Brian Massie, said the group is continuing to collect signatures to possibly put the measure on the ballot next year.

Ohio's major candidates for governor are also talking about different things they'd do to provide some property tax relief. And the new legislature will likely propose some new tax changes next year.

Of the 133 school tax and bond issues on this November's ballot, 69 seek additional revenue and 60 are renewals.