$20m facility built to help recruits practice real-world rescues opens at Ohio Fire Academy

A $20 million building to help fire recruits across the state practice rescues has opened, after more than three years of construction.

The 18,000 square foot five story Fire Search and Rescue Building will allow instructors to put recruits through a variety of training scenarios.

“Every year, an estimated 8,000 first responders from across the state— firefighters, EMS professionals and responders—will be able to train here," said Ohio Fire Academy Bureau Chief Scott King. "Recruits from across our campus will be able to practice rescues in hospital settings, hotel corridors, retail and commercial spaces. They'll navigate smoke filled hallways, search collapsed areas, be able to work complex scenarios involving both residential and multi-story structures—all of it happening in a controlled, safe environment where they can learn, make mistakes, grow, build the confidence needed to perform when it matters most."

King added, "That's what this facility gives us: realism, repetition and readiness."

"It stands as a promise that we will provide the best training possible and the most realistic training environments, with the most advanced tools to prepare our firefighters for the moments that matter the most," said Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. "When disaster strikes, whether a house fire, a vehicle accident or a community emergency, Ohio's firefighters become the steady presence people look toward for reassurance and help. The training that will happen within this building strengthens that community impact and ensures that when firefighters arrive on the scene, they not only bring courage, but exceptional skill."

The class of 32 cadets that graduated in the new building Friday after completing 10 weeks of training came from Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana.