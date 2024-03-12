© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio Supreme Court permanently disbars attorney for repeated rape of child

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Debbie Holmes
Published March 12, 2024 at 2:46 PM EDT
WOSU

The Ohio Supreme Court has permanently disbarred an attorney from Allen County for repeatedly raping a child.

Amber Goodman, of Elida, pleaded guilty in 2022 to unlawful sexual contact with a minor. She served eight months in prison and is now on supervised release.

Court documents state that Goodman and her boyfriend engaged in sex repeatedly with the man's 13-year-old daughter. 

In their ruling, justices criticized the criminal prosecution saying it allowed Goodman to plead guilty to a single count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

A three-member panel of the Board of Professional Conduct found that Goodman had committed professional misconduct and recommended that the board indefinitely suspend her from the practice of law with no credit for the time she has served under her interim felony suspension.

The justices lashed out at Goodman writing in their opinion "she lacks the moral character necessary to practice law in this state, and in these circumstances, disbarment is the only sanction sufficient to protect the public from further misconduct."
Tags
Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
Debbie Holmes
Debbie Holmes has worked at WOSU News since 2009. She has hosted All Things Considered, since May 2021. Prior to that she was the host of Morning Edition and a reporter.
See stories by Debbie Holmes