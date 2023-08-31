© 2023 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ohio News

ODH director confirms new COVID-19 variant detected in Ohio

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Debbie Holmes
Published August 31, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
An illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the structure of the coronavirus now named COVID-19.
Science Source
An illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the structure of the coronavirus now named COVID-19.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff confirmed Thursday that the COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 has been detected in one case in Lorain County.

The Centers for Disease Control considers it a notable variant, because it contains a number of mutations that make it distinct from other currently circulating lineages.

There have been 23 other human cases caused by BA.2.86, including one each in Michigan and Virginia.

Dr. Vanderhoff says there's no evidence that this variant causes any more severe illness, hospitalizations or deaths.

Tags
Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
Debbie Holmes
Debbie Holmes began her career in broadcasting in Columbus after graduating from The Ohio State University. She left the Buckeye state to pursue a career in television news and worked as a reporter and anchor in Moline, Illinois and Memphis, Tennessee.
See stories by Debbie Holmes