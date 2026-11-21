The agrochemical and biotech giant Bayer has agreed to pay billions of dollars to people who sued the company alleging the weed-killer Roundup caused their cancer.

On Friday, a judge in Missouri gave final approval to the nationwide settlement that could cost the company up to $7.25 billion in the coming years.

The money will go to thousands of people who have been or will be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma — a blood cancer that they claim is linked to glyphosate, which is the main ingredient in Roundup.

Under the settlement in circuit court, people affected could receive anywhere from $10,000 to $165,000 in compensation, depending on whether their work in agriculture or other occupations exposed them to higher levels of glyphosate, the age when they were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other factors.

In a statement , the CEO of Bayer, Bill Anderson, called the settlement a "decisive milestone" that will "mitigate the risks" of pending and future litigation.

The presiding judge, Timothy Boyer, said it was "among the largest in the history of mass tort personal-injury class action settlements."

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Bayer, the German company that now owns Monsanto, finding that it could be shielded from lawsuits filed in state courts over claims that it failed to warn consumers about the cancer-causing effects of glyphosate.

Roundup is the most widely used weed-killer in the world.

The attorney representing the plaintiffs, Christopher Seeger, said in a statement that "Today's final approval order delivers guaranteed compensation to Roundup cancer victims who have waited more than a decade for justice."

The latest settlement comes in addition to a previous one in which Bayer agreed to pay between about $10 billion and $11 billion to settle more than 100,000 claims related to Roundup.

More than a decade ago, the World Health Organization's cancer agency concluded that glyphosate is probably carcinogenic to humans. Prominent scientists in the field of environmental health have echoed those concerns as recently as this year.

But Bayer has steadfastly denied that its product causes cancer.

The Environmental Protection Agency has also concluded it "did not identify risks of concern from glyphosate uses, including for cancer," though the agency is currently conducting a review of the evidence related to human health after facing intense pressure from advocates and some scientists.

Concerns about the safety of glyphosate has been an animating issue for supporters of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr and his Make America Healthy Again agenda.

However, the Trump administration has taken steps to support the herbicide-maker, siding with Bayer in the Supreme Court case and issuing an executive order to promote domestic production of glyphosate.

Several years ago, the company removed glyphosate from its U.S. products used in residential settings, although it's still in use in the agricultural industry.



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