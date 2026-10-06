Be Our Neighbor: WYSU's Annual Fall Pledge Drive

Hi, neighbors. Our fall pledge drive is here, and we’re asking you to Be Our Neighbor.

Throughout the month of October, we’re inviting you to help us build Mo Ray’s Neighborhood. Pick up a neighborhood block at one of our participating community partners, add it to our growing neighborhood, and you’ll have a chance to win the Tony Armeni Cohasset Express Train Set!

Most importantly, you can help our WYSU Neighborhood by becoming a contributing member of WYSU to help keep public radio here for all of our neighbors. Click the "Give to WYSU" button at the top of this page to make your pledge today!

A very special thank you to one of our treasured neighbors, Mario Ricciardi of Appleridge Productions for filming and producing this special invitation—and to all our wonderful community partners for helping us build our neighborhood.