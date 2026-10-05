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Finance Fridays is now every week!

WYSU
Published October 5, 2026 at 10:52 AM EDT
Juan Santiago facing the camera smiling with the words "88.5 FM WYSU" behind him on the wall
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Tune in six minutes past the top of the hour every Friday during Morning Edition to hear Finance Fridays.

You can still submit your questions and have them answered on the show by emailing financefridays@wysu.org

The information shared in these segments is for educational and informational purposes only. These do not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. Every financial situation is unique, so please consult with a qualified professional before making any decisions based on what you hear.

An archive of episodes can be found here: https://wysu.org/show/finance-fridays
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