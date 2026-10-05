Finance Fridays is now every week!

Tune in six minutes past the top of the hour every Friday during Morning Edition to hear Finance Fridays.

You can still submit your questions and have them answered on the show by emailing financefridays@wysu.org

The information shared in these segments is for educational and informational purposes only. These do not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. Every financial situation is unique, so please consult with a qualified professional before making any decisions based on what you hear.

An archive of episodes can be found here: https://wysu.org/show/finance-fridays