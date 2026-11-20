The Youngstown Playhouse presents the show Chicken and Biscuits weekends from Friday, November 20 through Sunday, November 29 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm and the Sunday matinees at 2:30pm. Chicken and Biscuits features sisters Banetta and Beverly who discover surprises about their family as they meet to bury their father. Now, they're forced to make a choice to either heal, or let it break them. More information and tickets at youngstownplayhouse.org