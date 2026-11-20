Youngstown Playhouse: A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage
Youngstown Playhouse: A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage
The Youngstown Playhouse presents A Charlie Brown Christmas on Friday, December 11 through Sunday, December 13 with evening shows at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. The show features Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they sing, dance, and learn the true meaning of Christmas. More information and tickets at youngstownplayhouse.org
The Youngstown Playhouse
Every week through Dec 13, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
The Youngstown Playhouse
(330) 788-8739
info@youngstownplayhouse.org