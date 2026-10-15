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Market at the Mills

Market at the Mills

Provence Mills Event Center in Girard presents their fall Market at the Mills on Sunday, October 25 from 10am-5pm. The market will feature local vendors, delicious food, pumpkin painting, live music, yoga at 10:15am, and more.

Provence Mills Event Center
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Provence Mills and Belle + Kapital
330-787-8915
marketatthemillsoh@gmail.com
Provence Mills Event Center
1300 N. State Street
Girard, Ohio 44420
330-787-8915
marketathemillsoh@gmail.com
provencemills.com