Market at the Mills
Market at the Mills
Provence Mills Event Center in Girard presents their fall Market at the Mills on Sunday, October 25 from 10am-5pm. The market will feature local vendors, delicious food, pumpkin painting, live music, yoga at 10:15am, and more.
Provence Mills Event Center
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Provence Mills and Belle + Kapital
330-787-8915
marketatthemillsoh@gmail.com
Provence Mills Event Center
1300 N. State StreetGirard, Ohio 44420
330-787-8915
marketathemillsoh@gmail.com