LOOP Youngstown Variety Show Benefit
LOOP Youngstown Variety Show Benefit
LOOP Youngstown presents the 3rd annual Variety Show Benefit at the Westside Bowl from 5pm-8pm on Sunday, November 8. This lively, one-night-only event will feature an eclectic mix of performances and visual arts. Tickets are available at the door.
Event Lineup:
5:00 pm music by Razed by Robots
5:30 pm short films by Adam Michael, Mario Ricciardi, Emily Smith, and more!
6:00 pm music by Clay Colley
6:30 pm Dinner Theatre Rejects (improv), Eric Lewis (comic), and Batonya Dumpling (drag)
7:00 pm music by TaeShawn Madison
7:30 pm music by Demos Papadimas
Throughout the evening, guests can also enter the art raffle featuring an original painting by Daniel Rauschenbach.
Westside Bowl
$10-$15
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
LOOP Youngstown Arts and Culture Center
director@loopyoungstown.org