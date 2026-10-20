LOOP Youngstown Variety Show Benefit

LOOP Youngstown presents the 3rd annual Variety Show Benefit at the Westside Bowl from 5pm-8pm on Sunday, November 8. This lively, one-night-only event will feature an eclectic mix of performances and visual arts. Tickets are available at the door.

Event Lineup:

5:00 pm music by Razed by Robots

5:30 pm short films by Adam Michael, Mario Ricciardi, Emily Smith, and more!

6:00 pm music by Clay Colley

6:30 pm Dinner Theatre Rejects (improv), Eric Lewis (comic), and Batonya Dumpling (drag)

7:00 pm music by TaeShawn Madison

7:30 pm music by Demos Papadimas

Throughout the evening, guests can also enter the art raffle featuring an original painting by Daniel Rauschenbach.