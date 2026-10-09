Kent Trumbull Theatre: "Into the Woods"
Kent Trumbull Theatre: "Into the Woods"
The Kent Trumbull Theatre presents Into The Woods from Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, November 22 with with Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows at 7:30pm and the Sunday matinees at 2:00pm at their theater at 4314 Mahoning Avenue NW in Warren. See the classic tale with music by Stephen Sondheim. Tickets and more information at 330-847-0571 or trumbullinfo@kent.edu
Kent Trumbull Theatre
$25 - $21
Every week through Nov 22, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Kent Trumbull Theatre
3306758887
trumbullboxoffice@kent.edu
Kent Trumbull Theatre
4314 Mahoning Avenue, NorthwestWarren,