Kent Trumbull Theatre: "Into the Woods"

The Kent Trumbull Theatre presents Into The Woods from Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, November 22 with with Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows at 7:30pm and the Sunday matinees at 2:00pm at their theater at 4314 Mahoning Avenue NW in Warren. See the classic tale with music by Stephen Sondheim. Tickets and more information at 330-847-0571 or trumbullinfo@kent.edu