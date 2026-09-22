Columbiana Arts Theatre: The Addams Family Musical: Young@Part
Columbiana Arts Theatre: The Addams Family Musical: Young@Part
Squeaky Wheel Theater Company presents The Addams Family Musical: Young@Part — A Special Needs Production on Friday, October 23 at 7:00pm at the Columbiana Arts Theatre on Main St in Columbiana. The Addams Family musical feature the family you know and love facing the challenge of Wednesday Addams falling in love with a normie! Tickets at squeakywheelco.com
The Columbiana Arts Theater
$18.00
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Squeaky Wheel Theater Company
330-301-3391
SQUEAKYWHEELTC@GMAIL.COM
Artist Group Info
The Addams Family
SQUEAKYWHEELTC@GMAIL.COM
The Columbiana Arts Theater
5 N. Main StreetColumbiana, Ohio 44408
7654818528
katy.mumaw@atthecat.com