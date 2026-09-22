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Columbiana Arts Theatre: The Addams Family Musical: Young@Part

Columbiana Arts Theatre: The Addams Family Musical: Young@Part

Squeaky Wheel Theater Company presents The Addams Family Musical: Young@Part — A Special Needs Production on Friday, October 23 at 7:00pm at the Columbiana Arts Theatre on Main St in Columbiana. The Addams Family musical feature the family you know and love facing the challenge of Wednesday Addams falling in love with a normie! Tickets at squeakywheelco.com

The Columbiana Arts Theater
$18.00
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squeaky Wheel Theater Company
330-301-3391
SQUEAKYWHEELTC@GMAIL.COM
https://www.squeakywheelco.com/

Artist Group Info

The Addams Family
SQUEAKYWHEELTC@GMAIL.COM
https://www.squeakywheelco.com/
The Columbiana Arts Theater
5 N. Main Street
Columbiana, Ohio 44408
7654818528
katy.mumaw@atthecat.com
www.atthecat.com