Columbiana Arts Theater: 1776
Columbiana Arts Theater: 1776
The Columbiana Arts Theater presents the musical, "1776" from Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, November 15 with evening shows at 7:00pm and matinees at 2:00pm at the their facility on Main St. As the American colonies stand on the brink of independence, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and their fellow delegates gather in Philadelphia to debate, challenge one another, and ultimately make the historic decision that changed the world. For tickets and more information, visit atthecat.com.
The Columbiana Arts Theater
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
The Columbiana Arts Theater
5 N. Main StreetColumbiana, Ohio 44408
7654818528
katy.mumaw@atthecat.com