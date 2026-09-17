Columbiana Arts Theater: 1776

The Columbiana Arts Theater presents the musical, "1776" from Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, November 15 with evening shows at 7:00pm and matinees at 2:00pm at the their facility on Main St. As the American colonies stand on the brink of independence, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and their fellow delegates gather in Philadelphia to debate, challenge one another, and ultimately make the historic decision that changed the world. For tickets and more information, visit atthecat.com.