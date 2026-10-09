Butler Institute of American Art: Michael Zagaris, 60 Years of NFL Photography

The Butler Institute of American Art presents an exhibition by Michael Zagaris: 60 Years of NFL Photography from Sunday, November 1 through Sunday, April 25. Spanning more than six decades, the exhibition offers an intimate view of professional football through Zagaris’s extraordinary access to the people, rituals, personalities, and defining moments of the game. Admission is free.

There will be an opening reception on Sunday, November 1 from 1:00-3:00pm.