13th Street Theatre: Some Enchanted Evening

13th Street Theatre presents "Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein" on Friday, November 20 at 7:30 and Sunday November 22 at 2:00pm at the Ashtabula Arts Center on W 13th St. Enjoy Rodgers and Hammerstein classics cabaret-style from shows like "the King and I" 'The Sound of Music" "South Pacific" "Oklahoma" and more. Tickets at ashtabulaartscenter.org or 440.964.3396