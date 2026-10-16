Ohio Secretary of State's office dealing with security incident

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has confirmed a suspicious mailing to his office was intercepted earlier this week.

“We are working with state and federal law enforcement after confirming that our office was the intended recipient of a suspicious mailing that contained a powdery white substance," LaRose said.

LaRose said the mailing was caught before it reached his office.

"Fortunately, delivery of the letter was preempted by investigators at the U.S. Postal Service, who are dealing with similar mailings sent to election officials in multiple states. We’re grateful for their swift action. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is handling the matter here in Ohio."

LaRose said he's made local Boards of Elections aware of the situation.

"We have informed our county boards of elections to be vigilant in the days ahead," LaRose said.

"Election officials should never have to fear for their personal safety while performing their duties, and there is no place in a peaceful democracy for violence, threats or acts of intimidation," LaRose said. "We have a duty to the citizens of Ohio to deliver secure and accessible elections, and these kinds of cowardly threats will not deter us from that mission."

This isn't the first time LaRose has dealt with a suspicious mailing. A similar situation happened in 2024 when LaRose announced a threatening piece of mail containing a powdery substance had been sent to his home.

LaRose said his office has taken precautions to ensure safety.

"﻿We also have security protocols and contingency plans in place for every election, and we are constantly working with law enforcement to review and improve them as part of our readiness planning for every election. Voters can have absolute confidence that the election process remains safe and secure.”