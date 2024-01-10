© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
Ohio House votes to override veto of gender-affirming care ban

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Sarah Donaldson,
Jo Ingles
Published January 10, 2024 at 4:08 PM EST
The Ohio House votes to override HB 68 in January 2024.
Sarah Donaldson
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The Ohio House votes to override HB 68 in January 2024.

By 65-28, Republicans in the Ohio House broke with Gov. Mike DeWine and voted to override his veto of House Bill 68, which blocks trans youth from access to gender-affirming care and from participating in girls’ athletics. It now heads to the Ohio Senate.

Floor testimony for and against the override stretched longer than an hour Wednesday afternoon, as Republicans vocally rallied behind the proposal that first cleared the chamber in June. They also voted against hearing DeWine’s objections to HB 68 read out loud on the floor, although Rep. Mike Skindell (D-Lakewood) later read them word-for-word on the floor.

After DeWine vetoed the bill in late December, saying he saw it as a life-or-death matter for some Ohioans, numerous GOP leaders decried the decision—including most of the statewide executive officeholders, including Attorney General Dave Yost and Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

DeWine signed an executive order banning surgeries for trans minors and proposed other related administrative rules Friday morning, but those did little to stave lawmakers off an override vote.

“BIG DAY TODAY,” Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) posted Wednesday morning on Twitter.

Advocacy organizations, like the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and Equality Ohio, have also condemned the governor’s efforts.

In addition to surgeries, HB 68 bars physicians from prescribing hormones and puberty blockers to minors and creates penalties for those who do, among other provisions. The bill also mandates that K-12 and collegiate teams in Ohio be “single-sex,” and enables athletes to bring forth civil lawsuits against any institution that violates that mandate.

Veto overrides need three-fifths votes in both chambers, but the Ohio Senate isn't scheduled to meet until Jan. 24. A spokesperson for the Senate GOP said last week it has the votes—regardless of when they are counted. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers.
Sarah Donaldson
Sarah Donaldson covers government, policy, politics and elections for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. Contact her at sdonaldson@statehousenews.org.
Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
