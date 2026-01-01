Planned Giving

A Legacy of Support

A letter from the Director:

WYSU is inviting you to leave a Legacy of Support for your public radio station.

You can ensure WYSU will be here for future generations by providing for a charitable gift in your estate plans.

Your Legacy of Support will help provide long-term stability for the station’s public broadcasting service. Moreover, your planned gift to the station will demonstrate in a lasting fashion your commitment to supporting an essential cultural and community resource, the fine arts, Youngstown State University and the region as a whole.

It's easy to arrange your Legacy of Support for WYSU through a bequest in your will, trust, IRA designation, life insurance or other ways.

Please call me or our funding officer 330-941-1777 for more information or to discuss your planned gift to the station.

Thanks for considering leaving your Legacy of Support for 88.5 WYSU!

Sincerely,

Gary Sexton, Director

Making a Difference Through Gift Planning

Thank you for your interest in planning an estate gift to support WYSU 88.5 FM. Gift planning is the process of acquiring assets, conserving them during life, and then distributing those assets to individuals and organizations you wish to support.

Bequests, trusts, annuities and other financial instruments that benefit you and WYSU 88.5 FM are wonderful ways to provide for the future of public radio in our community. Planned gifts to WYSU 88.5 FM can help you realize your dream of what you want your legacy in the community to be, while helping to preserve access to WYSU programs that provide our citizens with culture, history, information and music. Funds for broadcast technology are also important to WYSU, to enable the station to stay at the forefront of cutting edge trends.

Consult with Professional Advisers

As you consider making charitable gifts through your estate plans, you should consult qualified professionals such as financial advisers or attorneys.

Receive Recognition for Your Legacy of Support

By naming WYSU 88.5 FM as beneficiary of your will, trust, annuity or other financial instrument, you will receive recognition in many of WYSU’s community publications. An attorney or financial advisor can help you determine how to name WYSU as a beneficiary. Then, notify WYSU 88.5 FM of your intentions so that we may recognize your generosity as well as help ensure that your gift is appropriately documented and will be used as you intended when it is realized.

Additional Courtesies and Benefits

Lifetime annual renewal of the Need To Know Card.

Special invitations to WYSU 88.5 FM events.

Recognition in various WYSU 88.5 FM publications.

A legacy that will last for generations.

For more information about WYSU’s Planned Giving Program, please contact Ed Goist at (330) 941-1777 or via e-mail at vallas@wysu.org.