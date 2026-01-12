U.S. Rep. Mike Turner will run for another term representing Dayton region

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner is running for another term representing the Dayton region in Congress.

The Republican represents Ohio's 10th District. It covers all of Montgomery and Greene counties and a portion of Butler.

According to Turner, Ohio needs a strong voice in D.C. advocating for the state and for its largest military employer, Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Find out if you live in Ohio's 10th District by searching online at house.gov.

"Making certain we have a voice of strong experience, leadership with everything happening in Washington, especially the vulnerability and threats we have to our federal workforce and to Wright Patterson," he said.

He briefly spoke Monday morning outside the Montgomery County Board of Election after filing his candidacy petition form.

Democrat Manuel Foggie is challenging Turner for this seat. The filing deadline is Feb. 4. He lives in Cincinnati, in District 1. If he wins, Foggie will have to District 10.

Ohio's primary is May 5 with early in-person voting beginning April 7.

The general election is Nov. 3 with early in-person voting starting Oct. 6.

Turner's national congressional career began in January 2003, when he first won the Washington, D.C. seat vacated by then U.S. Rep. Tony Hall (D-OH). Hall became a special envoy regarding hunger issues with the U.N.

Turner is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, served as the lead Republican of Tactical Air and Land Forces subcommittee and served on the Strategic Forces subcommittee. According to his website, these subcommittees oversee Army and Air Force acquisition programs, all Navy and Marine Corps aviation programs, nuclear weapons, missile defense, and space systems.

The Dayton resident served as mayor from January 1994 until January 2002. Prior to that, Turner practiced law with local firms and businesses in the Dayton area.