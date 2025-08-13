Akron school board seeks more control over police in schools with start of school year

Time is quickly running out for the Akron Board of Education to approve a contract with the city of Akron to have 14 school resource officers in place for the return of students next week.

Board President Carla Jackson said Wednesday the board's hope is to hold an emergency meeting this week to approve the contract, despite taking no action after a lengthy closed-door executive session Monday night.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik expressed concerns about the district and police department not having a contract in place by the time school starts in a rare public comment during the board meeting Monday. He said the district and city had been working together on ironing out the contract throughout the summer.

"I just want to note that the next board meeting is in two weeks when school will have started, and so I really strongly say that if we want to move forward with the program this school year, we do need to have a contract today," Malik said.

The new school year begins Aug. 21 for grades 1-12 and Aug. 25 for pre-K and kindergarten students.

When asked about sticking points, Jackson said she had "no new comment other than what I've already stated" regarding the district's contract with school resource officers. The board voted down a contract in April after concerns about the district lacking control over removing officers from schools. The previous contract states school officials must ask Police Chief Brian Harding to remove officers from the district.

“Ultimately, my decision to vote ‘No’ was based on my belief that the Board should retain the authority to act in the best interest of our schools and that a critical protection—our ability to remove an SRO if needed—should not be compromised, even in the short term,” Jackson wrote in an email in April after the contract was voted down. “I remain committed to working collaboratively with the City and district leadership to reach an agreement that ensures school safety while also preserving the district’s oversight and accountability mechanisms.”

Board members and Malik had previously expressed concern after two Akron police officers forcibly arrested a student at Firestone Community Learning Center in October 2024 for repeatedly trying to duck the metal detector, with Akron Police Officer Zachary McCormick striking the student in the head. The city's police auditor cleared the officer, finding the use of force reasonable, but called the department's use of head strikes "concerning and problematic."

Board Member Rene Molenaur said Wednesday she believes the district is close to an agreement on the school resource officer contract.

Board Member Gregory Harrison said during the board meeting Monday that he was confident an agreement could be reached.

"I certainly want to say that we look forward to the SROs returning to APS as we would welcome them here and we welcome the partnership with the city of Akron," Harrison said.