Ohio county auditors suggest options for property tax relief

The County Auditor Association of Ohio recently proposed several solutions to provide property owners some relief from the state's rising property taxes.

Auditors presented their suggestions last week.

The suggestions included:



Expanding the state’s homestead program, which exempts taxes on the first $26,200 of property valuation for people who are over 65 or are low-income and permanently disabled

Ending a 10% non-business credit and expanding the 2.5% owner occupancy credit for people who live in the property they own. Auditors argue the non-business credit often benefits for-profit owners

Changing the way school levies are adjusted during reappraisals

Creating a “menu” of tax relief programs for low- and moderate-income people, which could include tax deferrals, income tax credits, or abatements

Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said he favors a “menu” of solutions or multiple options because every property owner has different circumstances.

“If there was one solution, I am confident the General Assembly would pursue it,” Stinziano said.

He added that frustration over property tax rates has been building for decades and everyone is looking to the General Assembly to take action.

Last week, the Ohio House voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of a property tax measure in the budget to restrict the power of school districts to pass emergency and other kinds of levies.

“I mean, we're we are in the moment in time where we've had governor vetoes. We've seen one override. We've got a study group that has been convened at the request of the governor. We've had previous study groups at the last general assembly convened by the leadership of the general assembly,” Stinziano said. “I think everyone recognizes the time is imminent for good policy solutions that provide substantive relief.”