Honda plans Ohio-made electric delivery vehicle that can fit in a bike lane

Honda is launching a new electric quadricycle designed for last-mile deliveries.

At Eurobike 2025 in Germany, Honda announced the Fastport eQuad.

Production will take place at the Honda Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Honda is currently one of Ohio's largest employers, with more than 15,000 workers in the state.

Its special development facility in the state has produced previous Honda vehicles including the Acura NSX supercar and Honda Performance Development race cars.

Honda aims to deliver the first units in late 2025 before mass production gets underway in the summer of 2026.

The Fastport eQuadcan be used in bike lanes. It was developed as a solution to the uptick in urban traffic and the ever growing demand for speedy deliveries.

Jose Wyszogrod, the general manager and founding member of Fastport said in a statement that "the Fastport eQuad is a testament to the commitment of Honda to advancing a more sustainable future through innovative mobility solutions.”

Honda A 3D rendered model of the Fastport eQuad.

The pedal-powered vehicle has a range of up to 23 miles for the larger version. It features a rechargeable and swappable battery, automatic parking brakes, a cargo box container, and an AI-powered dashboard for directions.

