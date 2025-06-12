Kohl's plans to close down Monroe warehouse, lay off over 750 workers

More than 750 workers will be laid off from a Butler County warehouse.

Kohl’s sent Ohio’s Office of Workforce Development a WARN notice that the retailer plans to close its e-fulfillment center in Monroe.

The notice indicates that this would affect 768 workers. The notice was issued June 5.

The last day of employment at this facility is expected to be Sept. 12. It will be closed in its entirety by Oct. 31.

According to the notice, all employees have been notified of their separation date.

The Monroe facility has been in operation for Kohl's since 2001.

“This was a difficult decision, and one we did not take lightly,” Michael Bender, Kohl’s interim CEO, said in a statement. “Ultimately, it’s a necessary step to strengthen our operational discipline, drive greater cost efficiency, and ensure the long-term health of our business — for our customers, our associates, and the future of our company.”

Kohl's stated that in recent years, it has "increased efficiencies with new technology capabilities" at its newer fulfillment centers and has expanded the company's ability to fill customer orders from stores, which means it can fill orders without the Monroe center.

