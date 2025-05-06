Funeral arrangements announced for deputy killed by driver in Clifton

Officials have announced funeral arrangements for Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson.

A driver hit Henderson May 2 while the 33-year veteran of the sheriff's department was directing traffic during UC's commencement ceremonies.

“In Deputy Henderson’s early tenure as a Sheriff’s Deputy, I recognized his talent for teaching and presentation," McGuffey said in a statement last week. "Larry began his journey as a Sheriff’s Office trainer early in his career. He developed an expertise and became an excellent trainer. Subsequently, he trained divisions of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that included hundreds of deputy sheriffs. His ability to relate to and touch officers’ lives was extraordinary. We will continue to honor Larry’s life of service.”

A public visitation for Henderson will be held Thursday from 4 to 8 pm at Spring Grove Cemetery.

Another visitation will take place Friday from 9 am to 11 am at the Cintas Center, followed by a public service there until 12:30 p.m. A procession to Spring Grove Cemetery and graveside ceremony will follow.

Rodney Hinton, Jr. faces aggravated murder charges for Henderson's death. Hinton's son, Ryan Hinton, was shot to death by Cincinnati police May 1 in Price Hill. The family's attorneys have launched an independent investigation into his death.

Read more:

