Ohio Democratic leader: party not focused on protests but doing other work ahead of 2026

Protests have been happening around the state since President Donald Trump took office, but the Ohio Democratic Party isn't visible at them. And the state party doesn't organize them. Instead, those protests are usually organized by other grassroots organizations. The chair of the Ohio Democratic Party said while the views of many protestors may align with party ideals and positions, it's focusing its efforts elsewhere.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters said other progressive leaning and grassroots groups have been behind the protests thousands of Ohioans have been participating this year. But she said the statewide party has not been involved in organizing them.

“We can’t do everything so we have to pick the things that we know," Walters said. "One is our responsibilities to the candidates we support, both the incumbents and the challengers at all levels of government—but also to make sure that we are really focused on some of the critical attacks happening that people may not notice.”

Walters said one of those things people might not notice is the party's effort to make sure Ohioans who are in danger of being removed from voter rolls are able to take steps to make sure they remain registered.

“We are focused on organizing phone banks to make sure that we get a hold of as many of those voters as possible to get them to re-certify their registration so they can participate in our democracy," Walters said.

Walters said the party has been hosting town halls, including bringing in the Minnesota governor who was Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' running mate.

“We had the big national one with Tim Walz in Lorain and Youngstown but we have been doing a ton of empty chair debates with both our Congressional delegation. We’ve been holding no-show Republican Congress members accountable," Walters said. "And our state reps are out there every day and our county parties are out there right now, organizing for the local elections that are happening this year.”

Walters said she realizes a lot of Democrats are anxious, concerned, angry and maybe afraid of the Republican dominated politics they see in play right now. She said the state party believes it is important in this moment to allow people to "find their activism home."

She added: “What we want to do is find ways to plug people in in activities that are going to make the most use of their time and help them feel like they are making a difference.”

Ohio has been under Republican control for most of the past two decades. Republicans scored big wins last fall by taking near-total control of the Ohio Supreme Court and unseating U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who had been running for his fourth term but was defeated by now-Sen. Bernie Moreno.

Ohio Republican Party Chair Alex Triantifilou said in a statement: "The Ohio Democratic Party, led by Sherrod Brown, encourages disruptive protests but dodges accountability when they go too far."

"Their leaders and failed policies are out of touch with everyday Ohioans," Triantifilou wrote.

There have been no reports of arrests at the protests organized by the national movement 50501, which have been held mostly on weekends or after working hours. Groups affiliated with that movement plan another nationwide day of protest in Ohio communities and across the country on May 1.