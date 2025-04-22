Conservancy for CVNP CEO Deb Yandala reflects on her leadership, legacy as she prepares to step down

On a chilly early spring morning in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Deb Yandala is walking through the Hines Hill Campus, near the conservancy's office, taking in the tranquility and reflecting on a few of her favorite spots.

"I love a number of places in this park," she said. "I love to bike on the Towpath Trail. That's a special place for me."

Cuyahoga Valley National Park is 33,000 acres of protected natural land nestled between Cleveland and Akron with the Cuyahoga River at its core. The park is celebrating its 50th birthday in 2025. There are events planned throughout the year to mark the occasion, but amid the celebrations, there’s also a moment of transition as the Yandala, the longtime head of the conservancy prepares to retire.

Yandala has served as CEO of the Conservancy for nearly half of the park’s existence. During that time, she’s worked with donors and staff to support fundraising efforts for CVNP.

"We basically connect the community with the National Park through philanthropy, volunteerism, education, programming, retail stores, events," she said. "So, we really exist to be the community voice and the community input and the community support for our country's National Parks."

During her tenure as CEO, Yandala oversaw programming to expand awareness of and access to the park for residents and tourists alike.

She's proud of milestones like the 2021 purchase of the former Brandywine Golf Course and the completion of Boston Mills Visitor Center two years earlier, but Yandala said it’s her role in increasing environmental awareness through the Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center that feels the most monumental.

"That's really where my heart is, in educating the next generation of park stewards. I especially love the work we do with the Akron school children and the Cleveland Municipal School District children," she said. "This is their public land, this is their park, they may or may not have yards at home, but these are their trees, their ponds, their Cuyahoga River."

1 of 5 — 20240718 BVC NPF visiting Visitor Center and Kayak the Cuyahoga-AaronSelf_33.jpg Deb Yandala speaking to attendees at the Boston Mills Visitor Center in May of 2024. The completion of the Visitor Center in 2019 is among Yandala's most notable achievements as President and CEO of the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Aaron Self / Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park 2 of 5 — 20241017 BWGC Fall Foggy Day-AaronSelf_4.jpg Fog settling on the former Brandywine Golf Course property. Nearly 200 of the 213 acres on the property will be preserved through the National Park Service. The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park retained 15 acres for its operations. Aaron Self / Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park 3 of 5 — 052224_EEC_53.jpg A conservancy program instructor with students at Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center. Educating students on environmental awareness and stewardship has been a highlight for Deb Yandala during her tenure and president and CEO of the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park 4 of 5 — 20240820 BWGC Horseshoe Bend-AaronSelf_4.jpg Horshoe Bend at the former Brandywine Golf Course property. Cuyahoga Valley National Park purchased the 213-acre property in 2021. Aaron Self / Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park 5 of 5 — Deb BMVC Ribbon Cutting-20.jpg (Left to Right) Journey on Yonder Founder and Principal Consultant Kim Smith Woodford, Associate Director for Interpretation, Education and Volunteers Tom Medema, Former Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Craig Kenkel, Congressman David Joyce, Former Senator Rob Portman, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park President and CEO Deb Yandala, Former Chief Development Officer at Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park John Debo and Former Board Chair for the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park Dione Alexander cut the ribbon during the grand opening of the Boston Mills Visitor Center on Friday, October 25th, 2019. Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park

As CVNP celebrates its 50th anniversary, Yandala says this is a good time to reflect on the role the park plays in the larger network of national parks.

"In this country we did an amazing thing back in the 1800s. We looked at our most valuable natural resources and our most valuable historic resources, and we established parks to make them available to the public."

Yandala’s retirement comes at a time when national parks across the country face uncertainty due to federal cuts. The National Parks Service laid off a thousand probationary employees in February including four at CVNP. The park lost a biologist, maintenance worker, engineer and planner Yandala said were essential to its operations, sparking concern for the remaining staff.

"This has been a really hard few months for the park staff," she said. "They've watched colleagues go. They're fearful of what will happen next. It's hard to live with that fear, especially if you're the breadwinner in your family."

The four positions have since been restored, but the cuts spurred pushback from members of the public who protested at CVNP, and at national parks across the country, to advocate for continued federal support.

"It is a federal responsibility to care for these public lands across the country, which tells significant history and give us access to just incredible natural resources," Yandala said. "Knowing that the community is willing on their own to come out and give that kind of support, I think just causes everybody to understand that this park is an important asset here in Northeast Ohio to so many people."

Zaria Johnson / Ideastream Public Media President and CEO of the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park at the park's Hines Hill Campus on Thursday, March 27th, 2025. Yandala will step down as head of the conservancy at the end of June.

Another priority Yandala hopes to see the park maintain is its commitment to diversity and ensuring all demographics of people feel welcomed at CVNP.

A visitor survey in 2005 revealed less than 5% of CVNP attendees were people of color, Yandala said. The trend continued through 2015 when the park's board decided to take action, investing in art work, installations and events that represented diverse audiences.

"The question is what can we do better to help people feel welcome here in this national park?" Yandala said. "Frankly, we've had national attention on this issue because we know this is important for the relevancy of all parks and public lands going forward. I'm really optimistic that the next person will find ways to continue this."

Yandala officially retires at the end of June and plans to begin part-time work with the National Park Foundation, which offers financial support for national parks across the country. Despite the current turmoil, she said she believes this is the right time for change.

"That to me is also making it feel like the right time for somebody new to come in and take this organization to the next level and support this park in new ways," she said.

Promoting environmental stewardship has long been one of her priorities as CEO of the conservancy. With her retirement she said she hopes to have more time to enjoy the fruits of her labor.

"One of the things I look forward to when I'm not working so hard is ... spending more time on some of the trails that ... I haven't hiked as much," she said.

When it comes to her legacy, Yandala said she hopes her successor maintains the long-held commitment to ensuring Cuyahoga Valley National Park remains public and accessible to all.