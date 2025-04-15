Akron board of ed to review findings in investigation of superintendent Tuesday

A legal firm hired by the Akron Public Schools Board of Education to investigate allegations of misconduct against Superintendent Michael Robinson has completed its review, the board's president said Monday.

President Carla Jackson said the board will review the report during a special closed-door meeting Tuesday afternoon and could have more to share with the public soon after.

Robinson has been accused of creating a hostile work environment, shouting at employees and using derogatory language when speaking about students, parents and two female journalists.

Board member Gregory Harrison made a motion at Monday’s board of ed meeting to place Robinson on paid leave until the investigation is completed but later withdrew it, after Jackson said the board will review the investigation report soon. Harrison said the number of complaints lodged against Robinson has reached a critical point

"When we hear about this investigation, when we hear about anonymous sources, we keep hearing the same thing over and over again," Robinson said. "Now, do we hear them from the administration building? Yes, do we hear them from the school buildings? Yes. Do we hear them from the police officers? Yes. So at a certain point, we have to say, well, maybe there's something to this."

The board also voted Monday night to repeal two diversity, equity and inclusion policies and to end its equity committee after the Department of Education threatened in February to pull federal funding for schools with those policies in place.