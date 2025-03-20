LGBTQ community taking precautions amid concerns for marriage equality

Some members of the LGBTQ+ community in Ohio are concerned about the future of same sex marriages and are taking precautions.

On the heels of anti-trans state legislation and presidential executive orders, lawmakers from several states have advocated revisiting Obergefell v. Hodges from 2015.

The U.S. Supreme Court in the Obergefell case required states to recognize same-sex marriages. But U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has suggested the ruling be revisited.

If it were overturned, marriage equality would once again be in state hands. Dormant same sex marriage bans remain on the books in 35 states, including Ohio.

Allison Harrison, an attorney and founder of ALH law group in Columbus, said revoking same sex marriages would be logistically complicated. The federal government would likely still recognize existing marriage, she said. The Respect for Marriage Act, passed in 2022, would require state recognition of marriages from other states.

But, Harrison said Republican control of both the U.S. House and Senate has her worried for that law as well.

“We try to take it from fear to empowerment,” Harrison said. “As a community, we can protect ourselves and take some of the power back.”

Harrison’s firm has been advising LGBTQ couples to further protect their marriages or partnerships with protections offered by legal documentation.

“In the estate planning space, we can provide a lot of protections similar to marriage and rights,” Harrison said.

Like, a power of attorney form that grants the power to act on your behalf if you were to become incapacitated.

“It defaults to whoever your next closest kin is, which may not be supportive,” she said. "The same thing we look at health care visitation, ensuring that your spouse, whether or not your relationship is recognized, can visit you if you become sick."

Harrison also recommends getting to documents that are often put off: completing a will, assigning beneficiaries and nominating a guardian for end of life care.

Here's some details on those documents:

