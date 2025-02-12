More than 200 angry opponents turn out for marathon hearing on Ohio higher ed anti-DEI bill

More than 200 opponents of the bill that targets what Republicans say is liberal indoctrination in Ohio universities showed up to offer testimony at the Statehouse Tuesday, with hundreds more submitting their comments in writing. It resulted in an eight-and-a-half hour committee hearing that ended less than 12 hours before another hearing on Wednesday morning in which Senate Bill 1 may be approved by the committee.

Ohio State junior Brielle Shorter was among those who spoke to the Senate Higher Education Committee against the bill. It bans most diversity, equity and inclusion programs and faculty strikes, and requires what’s described as intellectual diversity on controversial topics including marriage, climate policies, abortion and electoral politics.

“This is a bill that will make higher education less safe, less inclusive and a whole lot less honest," Shorter told the committee.

Republican backers say the bill will encourage discussion and free speech, especially for conservatives, and is designed to protect the free exchange of ideas, which they say has been dismissed in favor of more liberal perspectives. Opponents say the bill will chill that.

Bowling Green State University political science professor David Jackson also represents the Ohio Conference of the American Association of University Professors. Jackson says Senate Bill 1 has several big problems, starting with "it’s a union busting bill. It would prohibit faculty unions from bargaining over fundamental terms and conditions of employment, and also would ban the right to withhold labor due to unfair treatment.”

Ohio State geography professor Joel Wainwright says Senate Bill 1’s vague language about controversial topics will cost students a good quality education.

“SB 1 would engender fear among teachers that if we say something wrong about a controversial topic and one student complains, we would be subjected to political and bureaucratic inquiry," Wainwright said. "The predictable result would be avoidance for most teachers of all contentious topics. As a consequence, Ohio State student will not receive a proper, well-rounded education, which again requires exposure to such ideas.

Along with the students, faculty, union members and other activists who spoke were others who said they were simply concerned about the tone and climate the bill will create. Freelance writer Garth Bishop of Columbus described himself as a dad worried about his son's education if Senate Bill 1 passes.

“If you want Ohio's young people to have values, strong principles and be prepared for the working world where you should keep in mind their preexisting beliefs are going to be constantly challenged, you shouldn't coddle them by ensuring that they never have to hear a contrary opinion," Bishop said.

Danielle Firsich is Director of Public Policy for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, and is concerned about the bill's effect on medical students learning sexual and reproductive care.

“How can this bill demand that institutions of higher education ensure full intellectual diversity while simultaneously and paternalistic, dictating to them what controversial beliefs or policies they cannot support or oppose?”

The problem with the bill’s ban on most DEI programs and training is simple, said Gary Daniels, chief lobbyist with the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio.

“Senate Bill 1 does not define DEI in any way, shape or form, which leaves everybody guessing. What exactly are we talking about here?”

Daniels said not only race- and gender-based scholarships and recruitment are at risk, but also opportunities for veterans, crime victims, people with disabilities and other populations that have been underserved. The ACLU is also concerned that academic freedom will be endangered by required teaching of controversial views, which Daniel also said doesn’t give students the education they deserve.

This hearing was a reminder of one on a similar version of Senate Bill 1 that was introduced in the last General Assembly, but didn't get through before the end of the two-year session. That hearing in 2023 went on for seven hours, and several of those offering testimony at that hearing returned to share their concerns about Senate Bill 1.