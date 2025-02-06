Coroners identify victims killed in New Albany KDC/ONE mass shooting

A second person has died as a result of a mass shooting at the KDC/ONE cosmetics facility, New Albany police said on Thursday.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Shakhar Chapagai. The coroner's office said Chapagai died at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Carmel East.

The Licking County Coroner's Office identified 38-year-old Kyle Vaver of Pickerington as the second victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday.

New Albany police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Bruce Reginald Foster III. Police said Wednesday morning that Foster was taken into custody after executing a search warrant in Columbus. Foster will be arraigned Thursday morning

Jones said the shooting appears to be a targeted attack. He said police do not have a motive. He said authorities checked several locations while looking for Foster.

“It does appear that there was contact between a victim and the shooter,” Jones said. “At this point, I don't have a clear picture of how involved that contact was.”

Foster was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 50 E. 7th Avenue in Columbus by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Dan Deville said a stun gun was used to subdue Foster on Wednesday morning in Columbus.

“Normally what we prefer to do is have people come out and surrender to us,” Deville said. “He refused to come out. Our guys did have to make entry,” New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said.

Foster worked at KDC/ONE, but police where still searching for a motive.

New Albany police received a call of an active shooter at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at the light-manufacturing facility at 8825 Smith's Mill Road. KDC/One makes beauty and personal care products.

Jones said early Wednesday that about 150 people were inside the building at the time of the shooting.

Four patients from the shooting were taken Mount Carmel East.