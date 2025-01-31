© 2025 88.5 FM WYSU
Cedarville University mourns student killed in D.C. plane crash

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published January 31, 2025 at 3:48 PM EST
Dr. Thomas White, president of Cedarville, emotionally addresses students and staff during chapel time a few days after the D.C. plane crash that killed one of the students at the university.
YouTube
Dr. Thomas White, president of Cedarville, emotionally addresses students and staff during chapel time a few days after the D.C. plane crash that killed one of the students at the university.

Cedarville University offered resources and support to classmates of Grace Maxwell, a student who died in a D.C. plane crash.

"Our hearts grieve for the family, friends, and classmates of Grace Maxwell. Please join us in praying for her loved ones and the entire School of Engineering as we mourn this profound loss," the university stated.

Cedarville University President Thomas White said in an address at the university's chapel, which was broadcast on YouTube, that he had spoke with Maxwell's father, who encouraged the campus to pray for them.

White said she was on her way back from her grandfather's funeral.

"Can you imagine losing a parent and then seven days later losing a child? So I want us to pray for the Maxwell family," White said.

Cedarville stated that their counseling services staff is on standby for those needing their services, and members of the school's Student Life and Christian Ministries team were available in the Jeremiah Chapel Friday.

The midair collision between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter killed all 67 people aboard both aircraft on Wednesday night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, NPR reported.

Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
