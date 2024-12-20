Weed 101: Northeast Ohio dispensaries offer guidance to first timers

On Aug. 6, 2024, Ohio's Division of Cannabis Control granted the first licenses allowing dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana. As of late August, 121 state medical marijuana businesses have been authorized for dual-use sales, including 34 in Northeast Ohio .

Though not all dispensaries were ready to join the recreational market immediately – due to factors including staffing, stock and other considerations – those seizing the opportunity are welcoming consumers who have never imbibed or are decades removed from doing so.

With this power comes a responsibility for ensuring new customers make smart decisions about consumption. Product knowledge, strain information and legal awareness promotes responsible use and addresses misconceptions about the plant, said cannabis entrepreneurs and educators interviewed by Ideastream Public Media.

Ayr Wellness, a cannabis company based in Miami, Florida, with a retail shop in Woodmere, is fielding questions about the different categories of products available. In some ways, this education aligns with the services dispensaries typically provide to regular customers, noted vice president of retail operations Julie Winter.

“We opened adult use under current medical regulations, so there’s no changes from the dosing or concentrations (standpoint),” said Winter. “So, we are educating our adult-use customers the same way we do our medical patients, with the exception of not looking through what qualifying condition brought them in.”

As the canna-curious may be seeking relief from problems such as stress or sleep disorders, dispensaries are prioritizing a savvy staff conversant about cannabis and its effects - particularly as ongoing research can change the data regarding potential benefits, added Winter.

Starting “low and slow” is a sound approach for the inexperienced - a tactic that applies both to dosage and selecting your initial product, according to Winter.

“The edibles category is a comforting start for people, because they’re used to taking supplements in a consumable form,” Winter said. “Smoking may just seem too far for them. That’s what so great about cannabis, because we can put people on a topical, then wonder if there’s something that can improve their quality of life even more. I always say don’t start with products that feel too foreign from anything you’ve tried.”

Questions, questions

Novices should especially avoid high-THC products, said AJ Caraballo, retail director for Amplify, a Coventry Village medical and recreational dispensary operated by cultivator and processor Buckeye Relief.

An uptick in dosage depends on an individual’s endocannabinoid system, a network of receptors and neurotransmitters that regulates various bodily processes. Caraballo’s pharmaceutical background lets him grasp the potential impact of cannabis on each customer’s unique situation.

“My brain is trained to think in terms of when you adjust any medication, when does it kick in, how long does it last before you re-dose, and what side effects does it cause?” said Caraballo. “Cannabis is unique because it’s one medication, but the onset time and duration are two things that differ depending on how we take it.”

New users – whether medical or recreational – should ask themselves what they’re looking to achieve, Caraballo said. The Amplify official has met people who smoked the occasional joint in college but are understandably ignorant about the market’s current shape.

Staff members are equipped to suggest precise dosages and beginner-friendly products. Inexperienced users should also note time of consumption and how long it takes for effects to begin. Responsible tracking will allow newbies to reevaluate their intake as need be, Caraballo said.

Brian Adams, a dispensary employee and instructor at the Cleveland School of Cannabis, started using marijuana in college to treat sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder often resulting in pain and other complications.

While consumers need to understand potency, dosage, and product information, they should also be familiar with state laws around cannabis, said Adams, an instructor at CSC, an accredited career college for marijuana employees since 2017. For instance, businesses can only package buds in 2.83-gram amounts, otherwise known as the “Ohio tenth.”

In addition, Ohio’s recreational market can only offer products already part of the medical program. This means shelves will not be stocked with pre-rolled joints and concentrates with THC content exceeding 70%.

“Consumers are limited to the medical rules, and also a 10-day supply, meaning they’re only able to purchase up to 10 allotments for that particular day,” said Adams. “The challenge for adult consumers is knowing what their limits are, and what they can legally possess in the state of Ohio. You can possess 2.5 ounces of flower without penalty, but you’re only able to purchase one ounce from the dispensary, so it gets tricky.”

You have the power

Once you’ve selected a topical, edible or vape cartridge, you’ll next need to choose a suitable location to enjoy it, said CSC instructor Erin Brenner.

“Know what products to match with the activity,” said Brenner. “If you’re going out with friends who are drinking, a THC beverage is a perfect choice to fit the vibe while getting similar effects.”

A budtender at King City Garden in Columbus, Brenner tries to make product information digestible for people new to the shop. Most people won’t know that linalool is a specific terpene - or aromatic compound - found in lavender, basil, and indica cannabis strains. However, simply discussing a strain's aroma might be easier for a first-time user to conceptualize.

“Medical patients know this stuff, but you have to break it down for a new consumer,” Brenner said. “Let the patient lead the conversation, and you can break down products to find a good fit.”

Caraballo of Amplify emphasizes not overselling the benefits of cannabis.

“We train our budtenders that we don’t sell snake oil,” said Caraballo. “We can teach folks how to restore their quality of life or get some extra enjoyment on a night out. We don’t want to sell any false hope.”

Ultimately, well-informed customers are armed with a knowledge base to make informed decisions, said Adams, the CSC instructor.

“It gives you all the tools you need,” Adams said. “Sometimes, you have all the components in front of you, and you still make a choice that doesn’t work. That’s part of the trial and error of this whole thing. We have the personal anecdotes of consumers to guide us, and we’ve been empowered by consumers in the cannabis community.”