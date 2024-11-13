Deshaun Watson injury amid 2-7 season forces tough questions and blame game for Browns

The Browns will have some big decisions to make, particularly at quarterback, after a disappointing season. Deshaun Watson's three years in Cleveland have been marked by poor play and injuries, but who is to blame for the blockbuster trade that brought him to the Browns?

During his mid-season press conference, General Manager Andrew Berry said “all of us were on board” in the decision to trade for Watson.

Ideastream Public Media's sports commentator Terry Pluto believes there were too many factors involved in the decision for it not to ultimately rest on the owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

“It isn't like a straight football decision,” Pluto said. “All these things come into play; Public relations, money -- not just money out of your pocket, but also the bigger thing in football is money on your salary cap. And finally, trading all these draft picks. That's an ownership decision.”

Watson has played only 19 games in three seasons, due to a suspension and two season-ending injuries. Watson has two years left on his guaranteed contract. They owe him $92 million over the next two years.

Now, Pluto said, the Haslams will decide the next steps.

“That's what's so frustrating for fans about owners," Pluto said. "They can basically outlive their mistakes where others are held accountable, hired, fired, etc.,”

Pluto said the Haslams could decide to fire both Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry.

“Or do I say, ‘Okay, we're going to move on from Watson and I'm going to give these two guys who by far have been the best general manager-coach combination Jimmy Haslam has had... Am I going to give them a chance to clean up the mess?’ That's going to be the big decision in the offseason for him,” Pluto said.

Meanwhile, Pluto believes the path ahead for the Browns are quarterback is clear.

“It's a mess to cut him," Pluto said. "I would do it anyway, regardless of what it costs."

Pluto said it’s less about the money and more about the salary cap space.

“Here's what the Browns got to realize," Pluto said. "If you keep him next year, he counts $72 million on the salary cap. If you cut him next year, he still counts $72 million on the salary cap. But at least you don't have that hanging over your franchise. It's like a clean break. That's their situation. So that's why to me, it's an easy answer."