Ohio invests $14M to get local, high-quality meat to consumers at more affordable prices

Ohio’s meat processing and harvesting industry is getting a $14 million dollar boost from the state.

The goal of the grant program is to help get local, high-quality meat to consumers at more affordable prices.

Much of the meat Ohioans consume today is from larger, industrial meat providers, Lt. Governor Jon Husted said in a press statement.

“These grants allow small businesses to create the efficiency and productivity they need to compete and provide locally grown food at an affordable price," he said.

Husted, along with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced the $14 million investment into the Ohio meat harvesting and processing industry to improve and expand facilities across the state.

This is the fourth round of funding for the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program.

Across Ohio, 51 local companies in the industry are receiving funding for the construction of new facilities and upgrades on existing ones.

"A lot of these companies have taken that opportunity to fund new equipment, new, more efficient operational equipment that they can use in these locations," said Brian Baldridge, the Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

He said to be eligible to receive the grant funding, businesses had to contribute 35% of their awarded amount, adding to the $14 million.

That means if a project totaled at $5 million, the maximum amount of grant funding that could be received is $500,000. The award recipient is required to contribute $175,000, or 35% of 500k.

“So we've taken a $14 million grant and said, okay, 65% of it comes from the grant, 35% comes from that private sector company," Baldridge said. "So we've turned, just on their commitment, turned 14 million into $20 million.”

This round of funding covers new and upgraded machinery, equipment and technology products as well as plant construction or expansion.

Baldridge said in addition to supporting access to high-quality products, these funds can help labor issues at local farms and processing plants.

"We know that Ohio needs more workers each and every day and and this sector is no different," Baldridge said. "If we can take grant monies and invest into their facilities that increases their productivity, their efficiency and really amplify that man or woman, our workforce and their business and make it more efficient."

Founded in 2022, was the DeWine-Husted administration created the program with support from the Ohio General Assembly.

According to Baldridge, food and agriculture in the state of Ohio is a $124 billion industry.