Browns to move to Brook Park, Cleveland mayor calls relocation 'profoundly disheartening'

During a press conference Thursday, a frustrated Mayor Justin Bibb announced the Cleveland Browns will move to Brook Park.

The relocation, he said, was "profoundly disheartening."

Speculation has been swirling that the city's NFL team would decamp for the suburbs since February when news broke that the team's owners had reportedly secured an option to purchase 176 acres in Brook Park.

The team's owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, have said they were strongly considering moving the team to the neighboring suburb, where they would build a $2.4 billion domed stadium complex, something that city and county leaders have opposed.

The city negotiated to keep the team in its current lakefront stadium, offering nearly half-a-billion-dollar incentive deal to stay Downtown. Cuyahoga County leaders also urged the Haslams to keep the team in Cleveland and build upon existing infrastructure.

"I am deeply, deeply disappointed that [after] our exhaustive efforts that the Haslam Sports Group has chosen to pursue a move to Brook Park," Bibb said during the press conference. "They had the opportunity to reinvest in Cleveland ... and remain highly profitable. We put those options on the table in good faith. But unfortunately, that was not enough."

The move will "undoubtedly damage the city, county and region in a multitude of ways," Bibb said, adding that the Brook Park complex "threatens [the] viability of Downtown sports" in which the city and county have already heavily invested public subsidies.

The move comes at a time when the city is struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of remote work, Bibb said.

"Their intent, if it indeed proves viable, will move jobs, development and access away from the urban core, disproportionately affecting residents of color and low-income residents," Bibb said.

Bibb said the city exhausted every option that did not compromise values and the city's general fund. But the negotiations sputtered when it became clear, he said, that what owners wanted was a new stadium.

Bibb said when negotiations began in 2022, the team said it was not interested in a new stadium because the cost would be too high. The team changed its mind, Bibb said, pitting the Brook Park site against Downtown Cleveland.

The mayor said the city lost critical time to find a new site and even floated the idea of building a domed stadium on land now occupied by Burke Lakefront Airport. That plan would have required too much up-front public money, he said.

Bibb said the city would welcome the team back "with open arms" if public financing for the Browns' planned Brook Park stadium does not pan out.

Bibb referred questions to city council about enforcing the "Art Modell" law or asking the team to remove the word "Cleveland" from their name.

In May, Cleveland City Council passed an ordinance that requires the city's law director to enforce the "Art Modell" law that requires Ohio owners whose teams play in taxpayer-funded stadiums to get permission from their home city or give six-month notice with a chance for the city or an investor “in the area” to offer to buy the team.

The law is named for the former Browns owner who moved the team to Baltimore in 1996. Experts say the law's ambiguity may make it largely ineffective.

Going forward, Bibb said the city will continue to redevelop the lakefront and continue to focus investment in Downtown and the city's urban core. He said preliminary plans for the roughly 50 acre site already exist.

"We will continue to execute our vision for the lakefront, which has received historic funding and buy-in from state and federal government," he said. "The shores of Lake Erie offer unmatched opportunity for economic development and public enjoyment."

In September, the Browns struck a deal with Huntington Bank for naming rights of the lakefront stadium or any other stadium the team would call home should they choose to relocate. That stadium will be known as Huntington Bank Field.