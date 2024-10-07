Hobson, longtime Springfield area congressman, dies

Retired U.S. Rep. Dave Hobson, known for being a deal maker who could find funding for local projects and resisted efforts to close the Springfield Air National Guard Base, died on Sunday.

He was 87.

“To us, he was a husband and a dad, but he played countless other roles of which we’ve been reminded: a leader, a problem solver, a counselor, a business partner, a friend — the list goes on,” according to a statement from his family. “Even in our sadness we have laughed hearing old stories, and it has reminded us all over again why so many people loved him. We miss him desperately but are also grateful that he’s at peace.”

Hobson served in Congress from 1991 to 2009. Prior to that he served in the Ohio Senate from 1982-1990.

He was born in Cincinnati in 1936. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University, where he met his wife, Carolyn, and Ohio State College of Law.

Hobson served in the Ohio Air National Guard from 1958 to 1963, and during his political career he was a staunch defender of the National Guard and Ohio military bases. He was a member of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine worked closely with Hobson, who filled DeWine's Ohio Senate seat and Congressional district after DeWine moved out of them.

DeWine said he was deeply saddened to learn of his death. The governor called him tireless.

"He was extremely effective in each position, achieving tangible results for his district and the country," DeWine said. "Dave worked well with everyone, and both Democrats and Republicans appreciated his good judgement and ability to reach common ground. He was a patriot and always wanted to do what was in America’s best interests."

In the Ohio Senate, Hobson chaired the Senate Committee on Health, Human Services and Aging, where DeWine said he authored Ohio’s first comprehensive AIDS legislation and passed the first grant programs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

DeWine also pointed to Hobson's support for the military, which included advocating for Wright-Patterson Air Force and the Springfield Air National Guard bases.

The governor attributed the growth and success of both bases to Hobson's "foresight and tenacity."

"(He) was passionate about our military and their family members, ensuring that they received the pay, housing, and health care they deserved," DeWine said. "I remember talking with him about housing for our military families overseas. Dave didn’t like the conditions he had seen on a trip to visit our troops, and, in typical Dave Hobson fashion, he went back to Washington and went to work to ensure that conditions improved."

Hobson also was a friend, compassionate and practical, DeWine said.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) when he first came to Congress, they worked together to create the Western Reserve National Cemetery for Ohio veterans.

"It wasn’t in his district, but he loved our state and understood the importance of serving Ohio veterans everywhere," Brown said.

Hobson was well respected by his colleagues and most people called him Uncle Dave, said Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman.

"He was truly a good man who cared about his neighbors, his neighborhood, and the people of Ohio," Huffman said in a statement. "A respected businessman, father, husband, and grandfather, he was proud to be an Ohioan. The Ohio Senate salutes and honors the legacy of our colleague, who worked to make the state a great place to call home for everyone."

Hobson is survived by his wife Carolyn; their children Susan, Lynn and Doug and their spouses; and grandchildren and great grandchildren.