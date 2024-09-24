Chemical leak forces evacuations in southwestern Hamilton County

A railroad car was leaking a hazardous chemical in southwestern Hamilton County Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Route 50 was closed near Hooven, and people within a half-mile of the intersection of State Route 128 and U.S. 50 were told to evacuate.

The chemical is styrene, which is flammable and toxic. It can cause nausea, headaches and other symptoms upon exposure.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Residents of about 210 homes in a half-mile radius around the leak have been strongly advised to evacuate the area. Those outside the evacuation radius but within a three-quarter mile radius of the leak have been asked to shelter in place.

There is no indication yet when residents will be able to return to their homes.

Updates on the chemical leak in Cleves. Evacuation and shelter in place orders still in place now. pic.twitter.com/NULZYvvo8t — Nick Swartsell (@nswartsell) September 25, 2024

"Right now crews are continuing to cool the [rail car] tank," Little Miami Joint Fire and Rescue District Chief Mike Siefke said. "We have U.S. EPA resources on site, we've had them come in from different states and I believe one person is still flying in this evening."

Siefke said crews are also working on a plan to decouple the railcar from the rest of the train it is attached to. Air quality measurements are also in progress, but data wasn't available as of Tuesday evening.

"There is concern that with the heat up in the [train] car, there is potential for an explosion," Siefke said.

The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency says shelters are available at Whitewater Township Community Center on Dry Fork Road, and the Miami Township Town Hall on Miami Avenue in Cleves.

Nick Swartsell / WVXU Charlie Davis, 74, sits outside Whitewater Township Community Center after evacuating from his home due to a styrene leak near Hooven.

Hooven resident Charles Davis headed to the Whitewater Township shelter.

"I have friends who said, 'I don't believe it,' and they stayed there," he said. "But not me. I have too many health problems. I didn't want to stay there with that."

Three Rivers School District reported it was evacuating students from its buildings and canceling all after-school activities for the evening.

Great Parks of Hamilton County has announced that the nearby Mitchell Memorial Forest will be closed until further notice.

The following roads are also closed:

US 50 from Lawrenceburg Road in Whitewater to State Street in Cleves

OH-128 at Cilley Road

Kilby Road at Suspension Bridge

Cooper Ave at US 50 in Cleves

In August 2005, there was a styrene leak from a railroad car near Lunken Airport. People from Columbia Tusculum were kept out of their homes for several days.

Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency / Provided Emergency officials ordered people within a half-mile of the spill to get away as soon as possible.

This is breaking news and this article will be updated.