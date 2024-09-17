© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
Springfield schools open with extra security after days of repeated threats

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published September 17, 2024 at 11:52 AM EDT
A security tower is outside of one of the public school buildings in Springfield, Ohio.
Chris Welter
A security tower is outside of one of the public school buildings in Springfield, Ohio.

Public schools in Springfield are open today but with extra security due to dozens of bomb threats the district has received in the past week.

The threats come after former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance continue to repeat false and racist rumors about Haitian-Americans living in the city.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that public schools in Springfield would be getting security help from state troopers.

At an educational complex on the north side of the city that includes an elementary, middle, and high school, around half a dozen officers from various departments are observing the schools in vehicles and a watch tower.

Posts about more threats to the schools continue to spread on social media today, so some parents have decided to pick up their children and bring them home.

That’s what Tanisa Norman decided to do after a family member alerted her about a new threat at Springfield High School, which her child attends.

“I’m very very nervous and scared, because what do you do as a parent?" Norman said.

City officials have said all threats are being investigated by local law enforcement and the FBI, and that, so far, all threats appear to be hoaxes.

Springfield’s Culture Fest — a decades-long tradition celebrating the city's diversity — also was canceled, citing safety concerns.
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
