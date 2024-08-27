Many Ohio abortion clinics have done away with 24-hour waiting period due to a recent court ruling

Abortion providers are now doing same-day procedures. This comes after a ruling by a Franklin County judge Friday that blocked the state law that required a 24-hour waiting period.

Judge David Young ruled the reproductive rights amendment that Ohio voters passed in November makes the required 24-hour wait unconstitutional.

“The 24-hour waiting period really was such an impact on not just the patients but the providers providing care, the abortion funds that had to help those patients get access with those restrictions - really, so much changed with that one ruling,” said Jaime Miracle, deputy director of Abortion Forward.

Miracle said Preterm in Cleveland and other clinics are already performing abortions in one visit. She said clinics have been able to reschedule appointments to make it easier for patients to get an abortion.

“It was really a life-changing day for patients in our state to not have to travel to the clinic twice, to not have to hear or be forced to be told information from a doctor that’s medically inaccurate and stigmatizing, to not have to pay for child care twice, to not have to drive to the clinic twice, to not have to take two days off work," Miracle said.

Ohio Right to Life president Mike Gonidakis said he's saddened but not surprised.

“A 24-hour waiting period is good for the woman. And obviously, when a woman has time to reflect on a life or death decision – this isn’t a procedure for a knee or laser eye surgery – this is a life or death decision for her child. And when given the change to pause and reflect, more women choose life," Gonidakis said.

A study conducted by researchers at the University of California and the University of North Carolina and published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology in 2021 showed most women who sought abortions were certain about their decision, and waiting periods didn’t change that.

Gonidakis said the 24-hour waiting period provided some safety for women.

"It's a tragedy for women because who is checking to see if they are victims of human trafficking? Who is checking to see if they've been a victim of any violent crime or what their life circumstances are if they are just running them through on a conveyer belt to get their $500 or $1,000 to perform an abortion?" Gonidakis asked.

The Ohio Attorney General's office plans to appeal the decision. But even if the next court changes course, it likely won't happen before the November election. And with lawsuits over abortion legislation going through the courts after the amendment passed last fall, both sides in the abortion fight said they are putting effort into upcoming races for the Ohio Supreme Court, where the balance of the court could be decided. Four of the seven current justices are Republicans and have publicly shared anti-abortion views in the past.

Ohio Right to Life has endorsed the three Republicans running for justice this year. Abortion Forward is set to release its endorsements next week and they are expected to endorse the Democratic candidates.