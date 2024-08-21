Ohio State President Ted Carter in line for 3.5% raise, $164,368 bonus

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees will be voting Thursday on a 3.5% raise for President Ted Carter, along with a $164,000 bonus.

The raise totals $38,500. Carter's base salary is $1.1 million.

The raise and bonus were approved by a board committee on Wednesday.

Board Chairman John Zeiger and committee chairman Jeff Kaplan wrote in a letter to Carter that they believe the president is off to a strong start.

The pair cited Carter's leadership approach.

"We applaud your focus on enhancing the culture of excellence throughout Ohio State," the letter said. "Your engagement with key stakeholders within the university and across the state has represented the university and its mission exceptionally well, as have your many public interviews and events."

They also referred to this past spring's campus protests, applauding Carter for his "commitment to free expression while maintaining campus safety."

The board is asking Carter to fill remaining leadership positions at the university, and to develop and launch a strategic plan.

Carter began his tenure at Ohio State in January.