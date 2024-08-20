© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cleveland State University announces layoffs

Ideastream Public Media | By Conor Morris
Published August 20, 2024 at 10:34 AM EDT
The 21-story Rhodes Tower on the campus of Cleveland State University.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
The 21-story Rhodes Tower on the campus of Cleveland State University. The university said in an Aug. 20 email statement that it will be laying off 14 staff to contend with a budget deficit.

Cleveland State University announced it's laying off 14 staff as it works to address a $40 million budget deficit after years of enrollment decline.

The university said in a statement Tuesday that "every unit" across campus has been working to reduce expenses, but that statement did not specify which departments the layoffs are happening in, merely that they were "across the campus."

"The University is committed to providing support to impacted employees," spokesperson Reena Arora-Sánchez said.

She said Cleveland State University is not alone in facing financial challenges. In Northeast Ohio, Baldwin-Wallace University announced it was cutting 23 staff in February, while Notre Dame College in South Euclid was shuttered in May; meanwhile, Eastern Gateway Community College in Steubenville and Youngstown will close by the end of October.

"Colleges and universities in Ohio and across the nation are facing unprecedented enrollment and financial challenges," Arora-Sánchez said in the CSU statement. "Cleveland State University has prioritized addressing these issues to ensure the education of its current and future students. At the same time, the University is continuing the process of transforming its curriculum as Cleveland’s only public, research-focused institution that creates excellent learning opportunities for all students."

The news comes after the university offered buyouts in April to staff through a voluntary retirement and separation package, in a separate bid to cut costs. The university in a statement Tuesday said "final numbers" on how many employees took the buyouts are pending. The university is using $9 million from its reserves to pay for that program.
Tags
Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
Conor Morris
Conor Morris is the education reporter for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Conor Morris