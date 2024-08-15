Springfield High School opens new health center; DeWine praises approach
A new community health center connected to Springfield High School is now open for business. Some called this a model other communities need to duplicate.
Gov. Mike DeWine and many from the Springfield City School District joined the ribbon cutting on Aug. 12 for the new health center, ahead of the new school year.
According to DeWine, this model is a resource that will break down many barriers for students.
"As I talked to teachers they tell me that the mental health challenges are greater today than they have ever seen before. If they have a mental health challenge that is not being dealt with, that is a barrier. If they have some other health problem that is not being dealt with, that is a huge barrier," DeWine said. "So removing those barriers, helping young people live up to their God given potential is so vitally important."
Rocking Horse Community Health Center will operate the 5,200-square-foot facility. Staff will provide a range of services including vaccinations, wellness checks, primary care and mental health services.
It features several examination rooms, multi-use group rooms and offices. Any student with parental consent will have access.
The district services more than 7,000 students.
Emerson Babian, a sophomore at Springfield High, is a member of the student Mental Health Task Force. He said many of his peers quietly grapple with mental health struggles.
"That's why this health center means so much. Because now those students have a place to go. This health center fixes a major problem that stood between students and mental health resources. Accessibility," Babian said. "This center provides everyone with equal access to health care, to counseling, and to simple checkups. Providing equal access to these services will greatly benefit the students."
There are also future plans to add vision and dental services.
The health center will also offer care to parents, staff and members of the community. It’ll accept insured and uninsured patients–charging on a sliding scale.