Cleveland businessman Bobby George charged with attempted murder, rape, kidnapping

Cleveland area entrepreneur Bobby George is facing several felony charges in Cleveland Municipal Court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest Friday.

George, 43, owns several Cleveland-area businesses, including TownHall and Harry Buffalo.

The charges include attempted murder, four counts of kidnapping and one count of rape.

George's attorney Kevin Spellacy said Monday his client should never have been charged and Cleveland's prosecutor's office "demonstrated incompetence" and rushed to judgment in bringing the case.

"Anybody who has been practicing law and would do a thorough job would have done a better investigation of this before they issued any charges," he said. "I’m extremely critical of the city of Cleveland in this matter."

He said George's notoriety contributed to the city's decision to press charges.

"If my client’s last name was Smith rather than George, we wouldn’t be talking today," he said.

The accusations that led to the charges were brought by a woman with whom George was romantically involved, Spellacy confirmed.

"The justice system should be better than that and in this instance, it failed, and it failed from the top from the city of Cleveland so far," he said. "I’m anxious for this to get to the county where it can get a proper review and a proper investigation."

Ideastream Public Media reached out to the city of Cleveland. This story will be updated.