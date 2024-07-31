Remains of WWII soldier returning home to be buried in Middletown
The remains of a local World War soldier are finally coming home.
U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Dan W. Corson will be interred Aug. 7 at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown.
Wilson Shramm Spaulding Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.
Corson was a Middletown native assigned to the 401st Bombardment Squadron.
He was killed in action Dec. 20, 1942, at the age 27.
The B-17F Flying Fortress Corson was co-piloting was struck by anti-aircraft fire during a bombing raid on a German aircraft factory in France.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed his remains in 2019 from the Normandy American Cemetery in France.
His remains were then identified last September.