Ohio political leaders react to Biden's decision to drop out of 2024 presidential race

Ohio's political leaders are reacting to President Joe Biden's announcement Sunday afternoon that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.

Gov. Mike DeWine said on social media:

"I have known President Biden since 1995, when I entered the U.S. Senate and served with him on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Fran and I wish President Biden and the First Lady all the best as he serves out the remainder of his term and in the years ahead."

House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) released the following statement:

“President Biden is and always has been a brave and selfless leader. His love for his county first has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest American presidents in history. We are thankful for his years of service, and we know when he leaves office he’ll continue to be a party statesman and hero for the next generation,” said Leader Russo. “The successes Americans will have in the future will be thanks to the leadership of President Biden. The legislation he championed created some of the strongest years of job growth in history, lowered costs for our working families, and rebuilt our roads, bridges and our communities. He helped bring us out of the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic, signed historic gun violence legislation, and gave a voice to millions in America and around the world who had none. President Biden has earned the thanks of an indebted country, and we will always be grateful to call him our president.”

Dontavius Jarrells, Assistant Minority Leader in the Ohio House, said:

"The FIRST BLACK WOMEN President.…that’s #history. We can make it happen."

Former Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper said:

"Joe Biden stepped in at a moment of crisis, pulled the Ohio and national economy out from a deep recession, brought America back fromJarrell the depths of COVID, and restored America’s reputation in the world. Across Ohio, leaders of both parties are celebrating job-creating projects his policies instigated, Ohio young people have seen their student debt relieved, and many are seeing high costs of prescriptions go down. Politics these days can make things nasty and over-complicated: but Biden’s legacy will be of a good man and a patriotic American who stepped up at a tough time and delivered results for everyday Americans, on issue after issue."

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said:

"I thank President Biden for his years of committed service to the country we love — as Senator, as Vice President, and as President."

Democrat U.S. Rep for Ohio's 1st District Greg Landman said:

"The President is putting the country and our democracy first, as he has done for decades.His decision is truly a patriotic one. This is quintessential Joe Biden."

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said:

"From his leadership during the pandemic, economic recession, and social unrest, to his landmark achievements spanning climate and student debt and infrastructure, Joe Biden has been one of the most accomplished presidents of my lifetime."

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said:

"He will go down as one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had. His love for our country and our fellow Americans never wavered in all his years of service."

Columbus City Councilmember Shayla Favor said:

"Thank you for your service Mr. President!I’m #ALLinFAVOR for @VP Kamala Harris! Lets Goooooo!"

Former Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan said:

"Leadership is about stepping up. And I’m so proud of Joe Biden. Most consequential President of my lifetime. Reindustrialized our country and always fought for the people! I pray this is the first step in recreating the UNITED Stated of America."

As part of Biden's annoucement, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place at the top of the Democratic Party's ticket.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.