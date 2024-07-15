Ohio has a robust presidential legacy. How could 2024 add to that?

Ohio has a storied presidential history. But in the century since the Buckeye State last birthed a chief executive, it has lost its bellwether status and is no longer considered a swing state. As the 2024 presidential election draws nearer, the state often referred to as “the mother of presidents” has the potential for an addition.



Eight who've hailed from Ohio

William Henry Harrison was the first president from the Buckeye State. He only served for 32 days in 1841. Harrison was born in Virginia but later lived in Southwest Ohio. He was a member of the Whig Party. William Henry Harrison National Historic Site - North Bend, OH



Ulysses S. Grant served as the 18th president from 1869 to 1877. “He was, as the symbol of Union victory during the Civil War, their [republican] logical candidate for president in 1868,” according to The White House Historical Association. Grant was born in Point Pleasant, Ohio. Ulysses S. Grant Birthplace Site - Point Pleasant, OH

Rutherford B. Hayes, the 19th president served one term from 1877-1881. He was born in Ohio and attended Kenyon College before going to Harvard Law School. He retired to his home in Fremont, Spiegel Grove, following his presidency. Rutherford B. Hayes National Historic Site - Fremont, OH

James Garfield served as the 20th president. Born in Cuyahoga County, he was elected in 1880. He served for 200 days before he was assassinated. James Garfield National Historic Site - Mentor, OH

Benjamin Harrison, the grandson of William Henry Harrison, was born on a farm near Cincinnati. He served as the nation’s 23rd president from 1889 to 1893. Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site - Indianapolis, IN

William McKinley, the nation’s 25th president from 1897 to 1901 was born in Niles, Ohio. The former Ohio governor was assassinated while visiting the Pan American Exposition in Buffalo, New York. William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum - Canton, OH

William H. Taft, a Cincinnati native, served as the 27 th president from 1909-1913. Following his presidency, he was named chief justice of the United States Supreme Court. According to the White House Historical Association, Taft relished his time in the Supreme Court, writing: “I don’t remember that I ever was President.” Wiliam Howard Taft National Historic Site - Cincinnati, OH



Warren G. Harding, from Marion, was the nation’s 29th president. He served two years from 1921-1923 before dying in office. Harding is the last president from Ohio. Warren G. Harding Presidential Site - Marion, OH

Every president from Ohio, save for the first one, has been a Republican.

Ohio's continuing pivotal role

Even after Harding, Ohio played a pivotal role in deciding the commander in chief. That's why the candidates continued to campaign in the state.

Kevin Kern, a University of Akron history professor and author of "Ohio, a History of the Buckeye State," explained the broad appeal of Ohioans during the 19th and 20th centuries.

“Because, of Ohio's role, this burgeoning, growing state that is at the forefront of industrialization, it kind of represents the east, it represents the west, it represents, the kind of aspirational goals of the country as a whole,” Kern said.

The aspirational leaders of Ohio seemed to be a true reflection of the rest of the nation.

“From the election of 1896 to the election of 2016, Ohio was the most reliable bellwether state,” said Kern.

The last few election cycles Ohio shifted. Once a hue of political purple, the shade has deepened to ruby red.

“Every major metropolitan area except for Columbus has lost anywhere between 30% of its population,” said Kern. “In the case of places like Youngstown and Cleveland, over 50% of their population. The people aren't necessarily leaving the area entirely, but they're moving to the suburbs. Those rings of suburbs tend to be a little more conservative and vote more Republican.“

Ohio lost its bellwether status in 2020 when it took a sharp right turn, going by eight points for former President Donald Trump, who lost the election.

Some Ohioans have gotten close to the presidency in the last 100 years. Probably the closest: Robert Taft, U.S. senator and son of the former president. Taft unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination in 1940, 1944, 1948 and 1952.

“He had spent a lifetime, being, not just a major Ohio politician, but a major Republican politician,” Kern said.

The 2024 presidential election could see a return of an Ohioan to the upper echelon of American politics, with attention on Sen. J.D. Vance as a possible running mate for Trump.

“I think that he has clearly become, a very prominent, U.S. senator,” said Kyle Kondik, managing Editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a nonpartisan online newsletter run by the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

Vance is reported on the short list to be Trump's running mate.

The last candidate from Ohio to appear on any ballot for president or vice president of a major party was Thomas Bricker in 1944, running mate of Thomas Dewey. The ticket lost to Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Harry Truman.

Even if Vance isn't chosen as Trump’s running mate, Kondik said he may be Ohio's best chance to get elected president in the future.

“I could also see Vance running for president in 2028,” said Kondik. “Even if he's not the running mate this time. So, he is, you know, he's a leading figure within the Republican Party now.”

In the meantime, "the mother of presidents" will continue to honor the past, paying homage to the men and a time when Ohio was the center of the political stage.