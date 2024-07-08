Memorial procession begins to honor Cleveland officer killed in the line of duty

Rows of law enforcement officers in dress blue uniforms with brass buttons and white gloves stood shoulder to shoulder along Rocky River Drive on Cleveland's West Side Monday morning.

They were awaiting the arrival of the family of Jamieson Ritter, a 27-year-old Cleveland police officer fatally shot while responding to a call in the 1500 block of East 80th Street on July 4.

Ritter's memorial service will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Downtown Cleveland.

Police and community members gathered outside the Chamber's Funeral Home for a procession that will accompany Ritter's body to the church, stopping at the West Park Police and Fire Memorial on Riverside Drive.

Police blocked off streets and blue and silver ribbons were placed along overpasses and light posts along the route.

Officers and deputies from departments around Ohio attended the procession and provided traffic control, including those from Warren, Orville and Youngstown.

Ritter joined the police department four years ago, after graduating from Syracuse University. He served in the Ohio Army National Guard in Syria in 2022. In May, officers Ritter and Brittany Vajusi were named Police Officer of the Month by the Cleveland Police Foundation, a charity foundation affiliated with the Cleveland police.

They were honored for their compassion and dedication after providing CPR to two shooting victims and pulling a man from the Cuyahoga River, according to the foundation.

Ritter was one of eight to 10 officers who attempted to arrest a suspect who had a felonious assault warrant in Garfield Heights, shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

Delawnte Hardy was a suspect in the shooting of his grandmother in Garfield Heights, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office.

While attempting to evade Cleveland officers by riding away on a bicycle, Hardy fired at police multiple times, Todd said at a Thursday morning press conference on the steps of the Third District precinct, where the 27-year-old officer was assigned.

Ritter was shot and transported to a hospital where he died. Hardy was charged Friday with aggravated murder.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, church bells at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, which is across the street from the funeral home rang, bagpipes played and the procession began.

Stephanie Czekalinski contributed to this story.